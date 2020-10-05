Afghanistan reports 81 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

The Afghan Ministry of Public Health on Monday reported 81 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country, bringing the total tally to 39,422

KABUL (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :The Afghan Ministry of Public Health on Monday reported 81 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country, bringing the total tally to 39,422.

A total of 341 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, with 81 of them being positive, recorded in 9 provinces out of the country's 34 provinces, the ministry said in a statement.

Four more deaths were reported, taking the death toll to 1,466 since February, the statement added. Out of the total infected people, 32,879 patients have recovered, including 27 new recoveries since early Sunday.