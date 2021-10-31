UrduPoint.com

Afghanistan Resumes Air Traffic With China After Power Change In Kabul - Taliban

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2021) Afghanistan has resumed air traffic with China after the Taliban (banned in Russia as a terrorist organization) takeover in Kabul, with the first cargo plane leaving Kabul for the Asian nation, the movement's spokesman, Bilal Karimi, said on Sunday.

"A cargo plane took off from Kabul to China," Karimi tweeted.

The plane's departure was preceded by an official ceremony with the participation of senior Taliban members, the spokesman added.

Following the Taliban takeover in mid-August, China decided to keep its embassy in Kabul open, unlike many other countries that relocated their missions to Qatar's Doha. During the virtual meeting of G20 foreign ministers last month, Wang also called on the G20 member states to lift unilateral sanctions against Afghanistan and stop using Kabul's foreign exchange reserves as an instrument of pressure.

