Afghanistan Risks Facing Isolation - Resistance Forces Leader

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2021) Afghanistan risks facing isolation and becoming a country that lags behind following the latest developments, National Resistance Front (NRF) leader Ahmad Massoud said on Monday.

"This image is that Afghanistan will become Afghanistan that lags behind, dark and far from any culture, alliances and events, as well as Afghanistan, which will find itself in political and economic isolation from the whole world," Masoud said in an audio message.

Massoud also said that NRF forces remain in Panjshir and continue fighting against the Taliban (banned in Russia), the TOLO news reported.