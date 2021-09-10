Afghanistan risks 'generational catastrophe' on education: UN

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :Afghanistan risks backsliding on nearly two decades of schooling gains for children, especially girls, as the prospect of new violence looms with the return of Taliban rule, the UN's education agency said on Friday.

"The number of internally displaced persons is projected to increase, heightening the risk of learning losses among children and generational catastrophe which will negatively affect the sustainable development of the country for years to come," the Paris-based UNESCO said in a statement.