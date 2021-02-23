UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghanistan Rolls Out Mass Vaccination Campaign Against COVID-19 On Tuesday - Reports

Sumaira FH 49 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 09:16 PM

Afghanistan Rolls Out Mass Vaccination Campaign Against COVID-19 on Tuesday - Reports

Afghanistan on Tuesday launched its mass inoculation campaign against coronavirus, administering the Covishield vaccine India's version of the AstraZeneca/Oxford University vaccine primarily to security forces, medical and media workers, national media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2021) Afghanistan on Tuesday launched its mass inoculation campaign against coronavirus, administering the Covishield vaccine India's version of the AstraZeneca/Oxford University vaccine primarily to security forces, medical and media workers, national media reported.

According to the 1TV news broadcaster, the country has received 500,000 doses of the vaccine from the Serum Institute of India and will get more doses through the COVAX scheme, which are expected to cover 20 percent of the country's population.

"Today is a fortunate day for Afghanistan as we launch the first vaccination drive, but it would be a challenge to roll the plan to the whole country," acting Health Minister Waheed Majroh said during a ceremony in the presidential palace, as cited by the broadcaster.

Meanwhile, President Ashraf Ghani said that the authorities were currently making efforts to ensure that 40 percent of the population would be covered in a second round of the vaccination campaign.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, Afghanistan has registered over 55,000 infections, including 2,435 fatalities.

Related Topics

India Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed continues tours of IDEX 2021

5 minutes ago

Railways set to outsource eight more trains

52 seconds ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power sus ..

53 seconds ago

US Economy Seen Back to Pre-Pandemic Levels By Fir ..

56 seconds ago

IAEA Chief Says Iran Need to Explain Traces of Nuc ..

4 minutes ago

Spain extends ban on arrivals from UK, Brazil, S.A ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.