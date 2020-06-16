Afghanistan, Russia, US Want Kabul-Taliban Preliminary Talks to Happen as Soon as Possible

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) Afghanistan, Russia and the United States believe that the Afghan government team and the Taliban should hold their first meeting as soon as possible to agree on agenda of their future negotiations and next steps, the Afghan Foreign Ministry has said after the trilateral talks.

On Monday, Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar convened an online trilateral meeting with Russian Presidential Representative for Afghanistan for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov and US Special Representative For Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad.

"The parties welcome the readiness of both sides to the intra-Afghan negotiations for an early start of the negotiations and expect that an initial meeting between the negotiating teams must be held immediately to agree on agenda and next steps. Consistent with the Doha Agreement, the parties expect that achieving a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire will be included in the agenda of the intra-Afghan negotiations at the outset," the Afghan ministry said in a press release late on Monday.

Under the US-Taliban peace deal, direct intra-Afghan talks were scheduled to commence in March, but were pushed back due to disagreements over the mutual release of prisoners. The Taliban, in particular, demanded that Kabul free all 5,000 prisoners at once.

Last week, Khalilzad said that intra-Afghan talks are closer than ever, praising Kabul for freeing over 3,000 Taliban prisoners and the Taliban for releasing more than 500 government prisoners.

The TOLOnews broadcaster, however, reported on Sunday that the Afghan government had agreed to hold only preliminary talks with the Taliban in Qatar, while there is no agreement regarding the main round of negotiations yet.