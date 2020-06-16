UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghanistan, Russia, US Want Kabul-Taliban Preliminary Talks To Happen As Soon As Possible

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 11:00 PM

Afghanistan, Russia, US Want Kabul-Taliban Preliminary Talks to Happen as Soon as Possible

Afghanistan, Russia and the United States believe that the Afghan government team and the Taliban should hold their first meeting as soon as possible to agree on agenda of their future negotiations and next steps, the Afghan Foreign Ministry has said after the trilateral talks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) Afghanistan, Russia and the United States believe that the Afghan government team and the Taliban should hold their first meeting as soon as possible to agree on agenda of their future negotiations and next steps, the Afghan Foreign Ministry has said after the trilateral talks.

On Monday, Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar convened an online trilateral meeting with Russian Presidential Representative for Afghanistan for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov and US Special Representative For Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad.

"The parties welcome the readiness of both sides to the intra-Afghan negotiations for an early start of the negotiations and expect that an initial meeting between the negotiating teams must be held immediately to agree on agenda and next steps. Consistent with the Doha Agreement, the parties expect that achieving a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire will be included in the agenda of the intra-Afghan negotiations at the outset," the Afghan ministry said in a press release late on Monday.

Under the US-Taliban peace deal, direct intra-Afghan talks were scheduled to commence in March, but were pushed back due to disagreements over the mutual release of prisoners. The Taliban, in particular, demanded that Kabul free all 5,000 prisoners at once.

Last week, Khalilzad said that intra-Afghan talks are closer than ever, praising Kabul for freeing over 3,000 Taliban prisoners and the Taliban for releasing more than 500 government prisoners.

The TOLOnews broadcaster, however, reported on Sunday that the Afghan government had agreed to hold only preliminary talks with the Taliban in Qatar, while there is no agreement regarding the main round of negotiations yet.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Russia Qatar Doha United States March Sunday All Government Agreement

Recent Stories

COVID-19 Command and Control Centre: Dubai on trac ..

21 minutes ago

UAE International Investors Council elects new boa ..

36 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed issues Resolution to form Board ..

51 minutes ago

Money Supply Aggregate M3 hit AED 1.748 trillion i ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah steps up campaign against COVID-19 to prot ..

2 hours ago

Federal Tax Authority holds 5th Forum for Freight ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.