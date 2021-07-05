UrduPoint.com
Afghanistan Seeking Intelligence Sharing With Russia On Security Threats - Official

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 11:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2021) Afghanistan is keen to share information with Russia that it obtains from captured militants and hopes that Russia will reciprocate the gesture, the Afghan president's national security adviser told Sputnik in an interview.

Hamdullah Mohib arrived in Russia last week for talks with Nikolai Patrushev, the head of Russia's national security committee. They spoke about the Afghan peace process and cooperation between intelligence and law enforcement agencies of the two countries.

"We have access to information from some of those that we have captured, intelligence about what their activities are and where their intentions are. That, I think, could be important information for Russia and Central Asia to align itself [sic] about what threats are faced," he said.

The official added that Afghanistan would expect to have access to the same level of information collected by Russia on extremist groups operating in Central Asia. He said Kabul saw little difference between the Taliban and the Islamic State terror group, which is banned in Russia.

"Reciprocally, I think, we can expect the same level of information from Russia about what it sees and the intelligence it receives on these groups," Mohib said.

US President Joe Biden's announcement of an imminent withdrawal from Afghanistan in April was met with a surge in violence, with dozens of districts in the country's rural north falling to the Taliban in the past weeks. The White House said Friday that the pullout was expected to complete by the end of August.

