Afghanistan Sees Highest Daily Increase In Coronavirus Cases - Reports

Thu 21st May 2020 | 09:10 PM

Afghanistan confirmed 531 new coronavirus cases in the past day, the highest daily rise since the outbreak began, media reported Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) Afghanistan confirmed 531 new coronavirus cases in the past day, the highest daily rise since the outbreak began, media reported Thursday.

Overall 26,707 coronavirus cases have been recorded so far, of which 7,547 are active, according to Ministry of Public Health figures cited by the Tolo news channel.

Kabul, the epicenter of the Central Asian nation's outbreak, accounted for more than a half of newly reported cases.

Further six people died in the past 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 193. Eight patients recovered in the same period, taking the total number of recoveries to 938.

