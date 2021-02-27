UrduPoint.com
Afghanistan Sets No Deadline In Negotiations With Taliban - Foreign Minister Mohammed Haneef Atmar

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 27th February 2021 | 11:56 AM

Afghanistan Sets No Deadline in Negotiations With Taliban - Foreign Minister Mohammed Haneef Atmar

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2021) The Afghan government sets no deadline in negotiations with the Taliban movement and is not able to abandon talks due to its responsibility to the Afghan people, Foreign Minister Mohammed Haneef Atmar told Sputnik.

The Afghan top diplomat mentioned that Kabul remains committed to the peace process and will never leave the negotiating table.

Atmar added that the Taliban should know that the government has patience and will continue to be patient to protect the Afghan people.

