Afghanistan Should Not Be Excluded From International Community: China

Faizan Hashmi Published December 05, 2023 | 10:04 PM

Afghanistan should not be excluded from international community: China

A Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Tuesday said that Afghanistan should not be excluded from the international community

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) A Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Tuesday said that Afghanistan should not be excluded from the international community.

“As a long-standing friendly neighbor of Afghanistan, China believes that Afghanistan should not be excluded from the international community,” Wang Wenbin said during his regular briefing in response to a question about Bilal Karimi who officially started his position as the ambassador of Afghanistan in Beijing.

“We hope Afghanistan will further respond to the expectations of the international community, build an open and inclusive political structure, adopt moderate and prudent domestic and foreign policies, firmly combat all forms of terrorist forces, develop friendly relations with other countries, especially with its neighbors, and integrate itself into the world community,” he added.

Wang Wenbin said that the Chinese side believed that diplomatic recognition of the Afghan government would come naturally as the concerns of various parties were effectively addressed.

