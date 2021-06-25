MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) The Afghan authorities have received no response to their request for the supply of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to the country, Afghan Ambassador to Moscow Said Tayeb Jawad told Sputnik on Friday.

"We hoped that a certain amount of the Sputnik V vaccine, which I received, would be sent to Afghanistan. Both the government and the parliament sent a request to this effect, but we have not heard a response. We would be grateful if Russia could provide assistance in the supply of oxygen machines, tests for the detection of coronavirus," Jawad said.

Earlier, the diplomat said that Kabul hoped to see the supply of Sputnik V from Russia as soon as possible.

Sputnik V, developed by the Russian Gamaleya Research Center has been approved in 67 countries since the drug's registration last August. The effectiveness of the vaccine is 97.6% based on the analysis of data from 3.8 million vaccinated Russians, which is higher than the 91.6% previously published by the medical journal The Lancet.