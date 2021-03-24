MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) Afghanistan still expects to see a change in Taliban's attitude, Hamdullah Mohib, Afghanistan's national security adviser, said on Tuesday following last week's peace talks with Taliban in Doha and a meeting in Moscow.

"Our negotiating team that has been engaging with the Taliban reports back to us that they don't see any change in Taliban," Mohib said in a conversation with Hudson Institute's director for South and Central Asia Husain Haqqani.

"We are yet to see the change in Taliban's posture, in Taliban's opinions, in Taliban's policies that we all hope would come," the security adviser said.