Afghanistan Stun Australia With 21-run T20 World Cup Win
Muhammad Irfan Published June 23, 2024 | 09:50 AM
Arnos Vale, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) Gulbadin Naib was Afghanistan's man with the golden arm, bowling his team to a tense 21-run victory over previously unbeaten Australia in a Group One Super Eight encounter of the T20 World Cup at the Arnos Vale Stadium in St Vincent on Saturday.
Set a target of 149, Glenn Maxwell (59 off 41 balls, six fours, three sixes) kept the Test and One-Day champions on course until he became Gulbadin's third wicket in the 15th over, opening the door to a result which keeps the duel for semi-final spots alive going into the final two fixtures in the group on Monday.
Gulbadin finished with four for 20 from his four overs of medium pace to turn the match as Australia suffered their first-ever defeat to the Afghans in a senior international encounter, being dismissed for 127 with four balls left in the match.
Earlier, Pat Cummins claimed his second hat-trick in as many matches as Afghanistan lost momentum after another century opening stand from Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran, settling for a total of 148 for six after being put in.
Both teams are on two points after two games -- with Australia facing Group One leaders India in their final match while Afghanistan play Bangladesh, who have lost both their Super Eights games.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024
Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior minister for congratulations on E ..
Four proclaimed offenders arrested in various parts of Attock
Sikh pilgrims arrive in Hassanabdal to offer religious rituals for Maharaja Ranj ..
Mirpurkhas Mayor criticizes Irrigation Dept's water supply
ADC Jhang inspects the Mock exercises
CM's plan for a smog-free Punjab initiates: senior minister
Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..
PUC to hold a press conference on Sunday
Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..
Sepoy Muhammad Azam laid to rest with military honours in Haripur
More Stories From World
-
Super subs give Venezuela win over 10-man Ecuador, Mexico edge Jamaica3 seconds ago
-
Sha'Carri Richardson wins 100m at US trials to qualify for Paris Olympics11 seconds ago
-
Dutch app supermarket boss eyes tech boom in online delivery16 seconds ago
-
Algerian women pioneer eco-friendly farming25 seconds ago
-
S.Africa to dish up more zebra to boost jobs and conservation10 minutes ago
-
Paris fashionistas says au revoir to design legend Dries Van Noten10 minutes ago
-
Paris Fashion Week outsider highlights20 minutes ago
-
Golf: Women's PGA Championship scores21 minutes ago
-
Young fan invades pitch, gets selfie with Ronaldo at Portugal Euro 2024 game8 hours ago
-
Italy's Capri lifts tourist ban as water shortage resolved8 hours ago
-
13 arrested after yacht fireworks trigger Greek forest fire8 hours ago
-
Global conflict, natural disasters drive record displacement: UN9 hours ago