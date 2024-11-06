Afghanistan Taliban Govt Hopes For 'new Chapter' With Trump Election Win
Faizan Hashmi Published November 06, 2024 | 07:16 PM
Afghanistan's Taliban government on Wednesday said it hoped for a "new chapter" in relations with the United States after Donald Trump's presidential election victory
Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Afghanistan's Taliban government on Wednesday said it hoped for a "new chapter" in relations with the United States after Donald Trump's presidential election victory.
The government hopes the future Trump administration "will take realistic steps toward concrete progress in relations between the two countries and both nations will be able to open a new chapter of relations", foreign ministry spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi said in a post on X.
He underscored that during former president Trump's first term in power he presided over a peace deal with the Taliban that paved the way for the US withdrawal in 2021.
The Doha agreement was signed on February 29, 2020, in the Gulf state of Qatar between the Taliban and the United States under Trump, but excluded Afghanistan's then-ruling government.
Recent Stories
Oil-tanker gutted
13 drug-traffickers held, 33kg hashish seized
3 children drowned in Khyber Tabby Dam
Iqbal Day: SBP to observe public holiday on Nov 9
Sindh Agri-versity, UBL launch experimental project to strengthen seed quality
CDA’s replaces obsolete PRCC water line at Sitara Market to improve supply
Adopt a healthy lifestyle to prevent stroke, urges health minister
Riaz honoured for outstanding media service to Polio Eradication Efforts
Commissioner reviews youth festival preparations
Abro inspects disbursement of cash process
IT, data role vital for sustainable development: Shaza Fatima
CDA announces major infrastructure projects to transform Islamabad’s connectiv ..
More Stories From World
-
China straps in for 'mercurial' Trump's second term35 minutes ago
-
White House win gives Trump a legal reprieve60 minutes ago
-
Zelensky says hopes Trump 'victory' will bring 'just peace in Ukraine closer'2 hours ago
-
Trump may further test US military norms in second term2 hours ago
-
Madrid heading for crisis with Kroos gone and Mbappe floundering2 hours ago
-
China hopes for 'peaceful coexistence' with US as Trump nears win2 hours ago
-
Trump victory to bring unrestrained 'America First' to world1 hour ago
-
In US swing state Georgia, a battle for Black male votes2 hours ago
-
Netanyahu congratulates Trump for 'history's greatest comeback'2 hours ago
-
President-elect Trump at 276 electoral votes, Harris at 219: US media3 hours ago
-
S. Korea's President Yoon congratulates Trump, hopes for 'brighter' alliance3 hours ago
-
Hungary's Orban jubilant at Trump victory as he hosts EU leaders3 hours ago