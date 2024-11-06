Open Menu

Afghanistan Taliban Govt Hopes For 'new Chapter' With Trump Election Win

Faizan Hashmi Published November 06, 2024 | 07:16 PM

Afghanistan Taliban govt hopes for 'new chapter' with Trump election win

Afghanistan's Taliban government on Wednesday said it hoped for a "new chapter" in relations with the United States after Donald Trump's presidential election victory

Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Afghanistan's Taliban government on Wednesday said it hoped for a "new chapter" in relations with the United States after Donald Trump's presidential election victory.

The government hopes the future Trump administration "will take realistic steps toward concrete progress in relations between the two countries and both nations will be able to open a new chapter of relations", foreign ministry spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi said in a post on X.

He underscored that during former president Trump's first term in power he presided over a peace deal with the Taliban that paved the way for the US withdrawal in 2021.

The Doha agreement was signed on February 29, 2020, in the Gulf state of Qatar between the Taliban and the United States under Trump, but excluded Afghanistan's then-ruling government.

Related Topics

Election Taliban Afghanistan Trump Qatar Doha Progress United States February 2020 Post Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Oil-tanker gutted

Oil-tanker gutted

1 minute ago
 13 drug-traffickers held, 33kg hashish seized

13 drug-traffickers held, 33kg hashish seized

1 minute ago
 3 children drowned in Khyber Tabby Dam

3 children drowned in Khyber Tabby Dam

1 minute ago
 Iqbal Day: SBP to observe public holiday on Nov 9

Iqbal Day: SBP to observe public holiday on Nov 9

54 seconds ago
 Sindh Agri-versity, UBL launch experimental projec ..

Sindh Agri-versity, UBL launch experimental project to strengthen seed quality

11 minutes ago
 CDA’s replaces obsolete PRCC water line at Sitar ..

CDA’s replaces obsolete PRCC water line at Sitara Market to improve supply

11 minutes ago
Adopt a healthy lifestyle to prevent stroke, urges ..

Adopt a healthy lifestyle to prevent stroke, urges health minister

11 minutes ago
 Riaz honoured for outstanding media service to Pol ..

Riaz honoured for outstanding media service to Polio Eradication Efforts

11 minutes ago
 Commissioner reviews youth festival preparations

Commissioner reviews youth festival preparations

22 minutes ago
 Abro inspects disbursement of cash process

Abro inspects disbursement of cash process

22 minutes ago
 IT, data role vital for sustainable development: S ..

IT, data role vital for sustainable development: Shaza Fatima

22 minutes ago
 CDA announces major infrastructure projects to tra ..

CDA announces major infrastructure projects to transform Islamabad’s connectiv ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From World