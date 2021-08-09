Afghanistan to Arm Civilian Militias Amid Taliban Advance - Presidential Office

Afghanistan decided on Monday to arm civilian militias in view of the onslaught of the Taliban (a terrorist group, outlawed in Russia) across the coutnry, the presidential office said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) Afghanistan decided on Monday to arm civilian militias in view of the onslaught of the Taliban (a terrorist group, outlawed in Russia) across the coutnry, the presidential office said.

Earlier in the day, President Ashraf Ghani met with prominent Afghan leaders to discuss the current situation in the country.

"In this meeting, a decision was made on supporting the security forces, to safeguard and keep the Republic, and on the cohesion, strengthening and rapid equipping of the public uprisings against the enemy's attacks," the office said in a statement, as quoted by Afghan broadcaster Ariana news.

The decision comes in the wake of the militants claiming to have captured several regional capitals, including Zaranj in the Nimruz province and the Jowzjan province's Sheberghan. Kabul has denied the Taliban's advances.

Meanwhile, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told Sputnik that the Afghan government had lost control over the situation in the country and that the movement would soon capture Mazar-i-Sharif, the capital of the Balkh province.

The United Nations has repeatedly condemned the multiple attacks in Afghanistan, called for an immediate end to fighting in urban areas, and the start of meaningful intra-Afghan peace talks.