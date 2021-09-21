Afghanistan to Be Key Topic at UNGA High-Level Week in New York - Russian Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) Developments in Afghanistan will be the key topic on the agenda of bilateral and multilateral meetings during the high-level week of the UN General Assembly in New York, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The set of Afghanistan-related issues will be the central topic for discussion in bilateral and multilateral formats during the high-level week of the UNGA session in New York from September 21-27," Vershinin said.