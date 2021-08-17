Afghanistan to Be Represented by Head of State at UNGA in Sept, Name Unspecified- Document

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) Afghanistan will be represented by the head of state at the high-level week of the UN General Assembly in September, his name has not been specified, according to a provisional list of speakers obtained by Sputnik.

The head of Afghanistan is expected to speak September 22.

The 76th session of the UN General Assembly will open on September 14. The most important foreign policy event of the year - the week of the high-level session of the UN General Assembly - will be held September 21-27.