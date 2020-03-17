UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghanistan To Gladly Join WWII Victory Parade In Moscow If Invited - Ambassador

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 03:48 PM

Afghanistan to Gladly Join WWII Victory Parade in Moscow If Invited - Ambassador

Afghanistan would be glad to join the May 9 celebrations in Moscow commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany, but has yet to receive an invitation, Ambassador to Russia Dr. Mohammad Latif Bahand told Sputnik in an interview

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) Afghanistan would be glad to join the May 9 celebrations in Moscow commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany, but has yet to receive an invitation, Ambassador to Russia Dr. Mohammad Latif Bahand told Sputnik in an interview.

"Russia will soon celebrate the 75th anniversary of the WWII victory ... Of course, Afghanistan will be happy to participate, but I have not seen any invitation yet," Bahand said.

He also welcomed Russia's efforts to facilitate peace in the Islamic republic, including its readiness to offer a venue for intra-Afghan talks.

"The Afghan people and the Afghan government, including myself, welcome the aspirations of all the countries that are now ready to offer a venue, including Moscow, Russia, Germany, Norway and Qatar," he said.

He added that "it doesn't matter where people gather" for talks. What matters, according to the ambassador, are the "intentions of those who invite;" that they sincerely support the process itself rather than a certain side or people.

Moscow has hosted intra-Afghan consultations with the participation of Taliban members and the country's prominent politicians on multiple occasions. The Taliban repeatedly refused to participate in talks involving the Afghan government.

Hope for first direct Kabul-Taliban talks arose after the US struck a peace deal with the radical movement in late February. The negotiations, initially scheduled for March 10, are currently in limbo due to differences over a prisoner release.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Prisoner Moscow Russia Norway Qatar Germany February March May All Government

Recent Stories

Tecno’s “Ultra-clear Challenge” with top-six ..

26 minutes ago

Kabul to Welcome UN Sanctions Relief on Taliban On ..

6 minutes ago

Kabul Hopes Russia to Join Railroad, Gas, Mining P ..

6 minutes ago

Kremlin Considers Minsk's Complaints Over Russia's ..

6 minutes ago

Iraq president names ex-Najaf governor Adnan Zurfi ..

6 minutes ago

France ready to nationalise firms 'if necessary': ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.