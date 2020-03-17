Afghanistan to Gladly Join WWII Victory Parade in Moscow If Invited - Ambassador

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) Afghanistan would be glad to join the May 9 celebrations in Moscow commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany, but has yet to receive an invitation, Ambassador to Russia Dr. Mohammad Latif Bahand told Sputnik in an interview.

"Russia will soon celebrate the 75th anniversary of the WWII victory ... Of course, Afghanistan will be happy to participate, but I have not seen any invitation yet," Bahand said.

He also welcomed Russia's efforts to facilitate peace in the Islamic republic, including its readiness to offer a venue for intra-Afghan talks.

"The Afghan people and the Afghan government, including myself, welcome the aspirations of all the countries that are now ready to offer a venue, including Moscow, Russia, Germany, Norway and Qatar," he said.

He added that "it doesn't matter where people gather" for talks. What matters, according to the ambassador, are the "intentions of those who invite;" that they sincerely support the process itself rather than a certain side or people.

Moscow has hosted intra-Afghan consultations with the participation of Taliban members and the country's prominent politicians on multiple occasions. The Taliban repeatedly refused to participate in talks involving the Afghan government.

Hope for first direct Kabul-Taliban talks arose after the US struck a peace deal with the radical movement in late February. The negotiations, initially scheduled for March 10, are currently in limbo due to differences over a prisoner release.