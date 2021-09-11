Afghanistan to Have No Head-of-State Representation at UNGA Session - List of Speakers

UrduPoint.com

Sat 11th September 2021

Afghanistan is not going to be represented by the head of state during the upcoming session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA), according to an updated preliminary speakers' list

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2021) Afghanistan is not going to be represented by the head of state during the upcoming session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA), according to an updated preliminary speakers' list.

The previous list had the Afghan head of state among the speakers.

Now, the Central Asian country is said to be represented by the head of the country's delegation. As it was explained to Sputnik at the UN, this is a level below a minister and usually means a permanent representative.

The 76th session of the UN body will run from September 14-30, with the most important foreign policy event of the year the week of the assembly's high-level session scheduled for September 21-27.

