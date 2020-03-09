Afghanistan to Inaugurate Ghani as President on Monday Amid Election Row

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) Afghan President Ashraf Ghani will be sworn in for a second term on Monday, more than five months after claiming victory in an election that is being contested by his challenger.

The Afghan election commission declared Ghani the winner of the September vote last month but the inauguration was postponed to allow for talks with his outgoing chief executive, Abdullah Abdullah.

Abdullah, whose office was created under a power-sharing deal after the previous disputed election, threatened to have a parallel inauguration on the same day and create his own government.

The United States reportedly asked Ghani to delay taking the oath of office to negotiate with his old-time rival but nothing came of them. Both politicians have sent out invitations to competing ceremonies.