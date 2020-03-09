UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghanistan To Inaugurate Ghani As President On Monday Amid Election Row

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 10:10 AM

Afghanistan to Inaugurate Ghani as President on Monday Amid Election Row

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) Afghan President Ashraf Ghani will be sworn in for a second term on Monday, more than five months after claiming victory in an election that is being contested by his challenger.

The Afghan election commission declared Ghani the winner of the September vote last month but the inauguration was postponed to allow for talks with his outgoing chief executive, Abdullah Abdullah.

Abdullah, whose office was created under a power-sharing deal after the previous disputed election, threatened to have a parallel inauguration on the same day and create his own government.

The United States reportedly asked Ghani to delay taking the oath of office to negotiate with his old-time rival but nothing came of them. Both politicians have sent out invitations to competing ceremonies.

Related Topics

Election Afghanistan Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Threatened Same United States September Ashraf Ghani Government

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 9 March 2020

41 seconds ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

51 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia to close schools effective Monday ove ..

9 hours ago

Emirates Airline intensifies cleaning, disinfectio ..

10 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, WHO Chief review global fight a ..

11 hours ago

Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar ‘goes mad’ with UrduPoi ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.