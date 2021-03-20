Afghanistan to Mull US-Proposed Peace Plan, Will Not Agree Blindly - Ex-Afghan President Hamid Karzai

(@FahadShabbir)

Afghanistan will consider US peace plan suggestions and will not just agree to them without thinking, Afghanistan's former President Hamid Karzai told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2021) Afghanistan will consider US peace plan suggestions and will not just agree to them without thinking, Afghanistan's former President Hamid Karzai told Sputnik.

In a recent letter to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken outlined strategies for Afghan reconciliation. The proposals included a meeting of top diplomats from Russia, China, Pakistan, Iran, India and the United States; a request for Turkey to host a senior-level meeting of Afghan parties; a new proposal for 90-day decrease in violence. A draft US proposal, which was sent to Afghan political leaders and seen by local media, suggests a transitional government followed by an election and outlines the structure of the interim government.

"We will do everything on our own, the Afghan people will do everything on their own. This is just a proposal by the United States, and it does not mean that we will just adopt it without thinking. We will study the project and see if other countries have relevant opinions, thoughts, projects," Karzai said on the sidelines of a high-level meeting on Afghanistan in Moscow.

The conference in Moscow, which took place on Thursday, brought together the Afghan conflicting sides, as well as Russia, the United States, China, and Pakistan. In the joint statement after the talks, the four major foreign stakeholders urged the Afghan warring sides to reduce violence and "immediately" engage in discussions on fundamental issues to resolve the conflict.