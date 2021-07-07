Afghanistan to Receive 7 UH-60 Black Hawk Choppers, Military Equipment Next Week -Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) Seven UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters and military equipment are set to be delivered to Afghanistan next week as part of the international community's support for the national defense forces amid foreign troop withdrawal, Afghanistan's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Geran Hivad told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"To support the country's defense forces, seven UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters and the necessary military equipment are to be delivered to Afghanistan next week," Hivad said.