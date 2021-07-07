UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghanistan To Receive 7 UH-60 Black Hawk Choppers, Military Equipment Next Week -Official

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 06:41 PM

Afghanistan to Receive 7 UH-60 Black Hawk Choppers, Military Equipment Next Week -Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) Seven UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters and military equipment are set to be delivered to Afghanistan next week as part of the international community's support for the national defense forces amid foreign troop withdrawal, Afghanistan's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Geran Hivad told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"To support the country's defense forces, seven UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters and the necessary military equipment are to be delivered to Afghanistan next week," Hivad said.

Related Topics

Afghanistan

Recent Stories

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment accredi ..

5 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,513 new COVID-19 cases, 1,489 reco ..

5 minutes ago

Successful induced breeding of Pangasius fish by U ..

11 minutes ago

Preparatory Meeting for Eighth OIC Ministerial Con ..

11 minutes ago

Dubai Customs completes 2nd phase of Innovation Le ..

18 minutes ago

Expo 2020 Dubai will foresee future full of opport ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.