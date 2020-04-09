Afghanistan to Release 100 Taliban Prisoners Later on Thursday to Curb Spread of COVID-19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) The Afghan Office of the National Security Council said on Thursday that 100 Taliban prisoners would be released later in the day as part of the government's efforts to contain the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

"Pursuant to President [Ashraf] Ghani's decree of March 11, the Government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan will release 100 Taliban prisoners today based on their health condition, age and length of remaining sentence as part of our efforts for peace and containment of COVID-19," spokesman Javid Faisal wrote on Twitter.

On Wednesday, another 100 Taliban prisoners were released in accordance with the same decree.

Violence continues in Afghanistan despite the signing of a peace deal between the US and Taliban on February 29 that guaranteed the withdrawal of US troops from the country, in exchange for the militant organization's agreement to enter into talks with the Afghan government.

The Taliban also must ensure that the country does not become a safe haven for terrorists.

Intra-Afghan talks were scheduled to start on March 10, but have been delayed due to Afghanistan's electoral crisis and disagreements between both parties. The Taliban has demanded the release of up to 5,000 members from Afghan prisons before talks commence. Ghani has announced that prisoners will be released gradually, contingent on the success of the intra-Afghan negotiations, which has drawn criticism from the Taliban.