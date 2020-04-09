UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghanistan To Release 100 Taliban Prisoners Later On Thursday To Curb Spread Of COVID-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 01:57 PM

Afghanistan to Release 100 Taliban Prisoners Later on Thursday to Curb Spread of COVID-19

The Afghan Office of the National Security Council said on Thursday that 100 Taliban prisoners would be released later in the day as part of the government's efforts to contain the coronavirus outbreak in the country

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) The Afghan Office of the National Security Council said on Thursday that 100 Taliban prisoners would be released later in the day as part of the government's efforts to contain the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

"Pursuant to President [Ashraf] Ghani's decree of March 11, the Government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan will release 100 Taliban prisoners today based on their health condition, age and length of remaining sentence as part of our efforts for peace and containment of COVID-19," spokesman Javid Faisal wrote on Twitter.

On Wednesday, another 100 Taliban prisoners were released in accordance with the same decree.

Violence continues in Afghanistan despite the signing of a peace deal between the US and Taliban on February 29 that guaranteed the withdrawal of US troops from the country, in exchange for the militant organization's agreement to enter into talks with the Afghan government.

The Taliban also must ensure that the country does not become a safe haven for terrorists.

Intra-Afghan talks were scheduled to start on March 10, but have been delayed due to Afghanistan's electoral crisis and disagreements between both parties. The Taliban has demanded the release of up to 5,000 members from Afghan prisons before talks commence. Ghani has announced that prisoners will be released gradually, contingent on the success of the intra-Afghan negotiations, which has drawn criticism from the Taliban.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Exchange Twitter Same February March From Government Agreement Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Death toll rises to 63 after 4344 cases of Coronav ..

12 minutes ago

Coalition Forces announces two-week ceasefire in Y ..

1 minute ago

Soyuz MS-16 With ISS CRew Reaches Orbit - Broadcas ..

1 minute ago

DC de-seals Bharakahu, Shahzad Town after testing ..

1 minute ago

DRAP decides to adopt UK's standards for ventilato ..

1 minute ago

Motorcyclist killed in road accident in Sargodha

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.