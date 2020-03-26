UrduPoint.com
Afghanistan To Release About 10,000 Inmates To Curb Spread Of COVID-19 - Reports

The Afghan authorities plan to release up to 10,000 inmates within 10 days to prevent the spread of COVID-19, local media reported on Thursday, citing the head of prisoner affairs, Ahmad Rashid Totakhil

On Sunday, Afghanistan's government said that it was considering releasing some prisoners to slow down the outbreak.

Some 9,000-10,000 prisoners are going to be released in 10 days, according to the TOLO news tv channel, citing Totakhil.

The government reportedly says that it had worked to make sure the released inmates did not pose a serious threat to the population.

The release order has been signed by President Ashraf Ghani, according to the 1TV News channel.

There have been 84 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Afghanistan, according to the Health Ministry.

