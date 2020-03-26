Afghanistan To Release Up To 10,000 Prisoners To Avoid Coronavirus Spread: Officials
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 10:30 PM
Afghanistan has ordered the release of up to 10,000 prisoners -- mostly women, juveniles and sick people -- in a bid to slow the spread of coronavirus, officials said Thursday
Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :Afghanistan has ordered the release of up to 10,000 prisoners -- mostly women, juveniles and sick people -- in a bid to slow the spread of coronavirus, officials said Thursday.
"This is a responsible decision to safeguard the health of the people," Attorney General Farid Hamidi said at a news conference.
"The decree is not for those who have committed crimes against national and international security."