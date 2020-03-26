UrduPoint.com
Afghanistan To Release Up To 10,000 Prisoners To Avoid Coronavirus Spread: Officials

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 10:30 PM

Afghanistan to release up to 10,000 prisoners to avoid coronavirus spread: officials

Afghanistan has ordered the release of up to 10,000 prisoners -- mostly women, juveniles and sick people -- in a bid to slow the spread of coronavirus, officials said Thursday

Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :Afghanistan has ordered the release of up to 10,000 prisoners -- mostly women, juveniles and sick people -- in a bid to slow the spread of coronavirus, officials said Thursday.

"This is a responsible decision to safeguard the health of the people," Attorney General Farid Hamidi said at a news conference.

"The decree is not for those who have committed crimes against national and international security."

