Afghanistan To Release Up To 10,000 Prisoners To Slow Coronavirus Spread

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 21 seconds ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 11:09 PM

Afghanistan to release up to 10,000 prisoners to slow coronavirus spread

Afghanistan has ordered the release of up to 10,000 prisoners -- mostly women, juveniles and sick people -- in a bid to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, officials said Thursday

Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :Afghanistan has ordered the release of up to 10,000 prisoners -- mostly women, juveniles and sick people -- in a bid to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, officials said Thursday.

The move comes after an increase in local COVID-19 cases and as tens of thousands of Afghans return from neighbouring Iran, one of the countries hit hardest by the pandemic.

President Ashraf Ghani's decree was directed at women, young offenders, critically ill patients and inmates aged over 55, said Attorney General Farid Hamidi.

"This is a responsible decision to safeguard the health of the people," Hamidi told a news conference.

"The decree is not for those who have committed crimes against national and international security."Prisons chief Ahmad Rashed Totakhail said between 9,000 and 10,000 inmates would be released over the coming 10 days.

