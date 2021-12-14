Afghanistan to Reopen COVID-19 Hospitals Soon - Taliban

The Afghan health authority said on Tuesday it would reopen COVID-19 treatment centers soon, after donor support resumes

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) The Afghan health authority said on Tuesday it would reopen COVID-19 treatment centers soon, after donor support resumes.

The health ministry, run by Taliban militant group (under UN sanctions for terrorism), confirmed that 34 centers in 34 Afghan provinces had been closed after foreign financing ceased.

The World Health Organization said in September that nine of 37 COVID-19 hospitals had been closed and surveillance, testing and vaccination dropped following the Taliban takeover.

The UN agency warned that the country's health system was pushed to the brink of collapse after foreign donors cut support in response to the Taliban seizing control of the country.