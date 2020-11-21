Afghanistan To Shut Universities During Winter Months - Reports
Sat 21st November 2020 | 05:32 PM
All universities in Afghanistan will be closed from November 28 to March 5 to limit the spread of the new coronavirus, media said Saturday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2020) All universities in Afghanistan will be closed from November 28 to March 5 to limit the spread of the new coronavirus, media said Saturday.
The education Ministry said the decision was taken on the government's advice after the Central Asian nation confirmed a second wave of the epidemic, the Tolo news channel reported.
Afghanistan has recorded more than 44,000 cases of COVID-19 infection since the start of the outbreak, with over 1,600 people dying from its complications. More than 35,400 have already recovered.