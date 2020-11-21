UrduPoint.com
Afghanistan To Shut Universities During Winter Months - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 39 seconds ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 05:32 PM

Afghanistan to Shut Universities During Winter Months - Reports

All universities in Afghanistan will be closed from November 28 to March 5 to limit the spread of the new coronavirus, media said Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2020) All universities in Afghanistan will be closed from November 28 to March 5 to limit the spread of the new coronavirus, media said Saturday.

The education Ministry said the decision was taken on the government's advice after the Central Asian nation confirmed a second wave of the epidemic, the Tolo news channel reported.

Afghanistan has recorded more than 44,000 cases of COVID-19 infection since the start of the outbreak, with over 1,600 people dying from its complications. More than 35,400 have already recovered.

