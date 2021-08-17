Afghanistan to Stop Drug Production - Taliban

(@FahadShabbir)

Afghanistan stop production of drugs, Taliban (outlawed in Russia) spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said on Tuesday

"Afghanistan will not produce any kind of drugs ... Now no one will be able to participate in the organization of drug smuggling ... From now on, Afghanistan will be a drug-free country," Mujahid told a press conference.