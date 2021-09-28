Afghanistan to Use Constitution of King Zahir Shah - Acting Justice Minister

Afghanistan will use the constitution of the times of the country's last king, Mohammed Zahir Shah who reigned from 1933 to 1973, except provisions contradicting the Sharia law, acting Justice Minister Abdul Hakim Sharie said on Tuesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2021) Afghanistan will use the constitution of the times of the country's last king, Mohammed Zahir Shah who reigned from 1933 to 1973, except provisions contradicting the Sharia law, acting Justice Minister Abdul Hakim Sharie said on Tuesday.

According to the justice ministry, Sharie announced this at a meeting with the Chinese ambassador.

Last week, Zabihullah Mujahid, deputy minister of culture and information of the interim Afghan government, told Sputnik that the Taliban movement (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) plans to form a commission for drafting a new constitution in 2022.