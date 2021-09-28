UrduPoint.com

Afghanistan To Use Constitution Of King Zahir Shah - Acting Justice Minister

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 12:28 PM

Afghanistan to Use Constitution of King Zahir Shah - Acting Justice Minister

Afghanistan will use the constitution of the times of the country's last king, Mohammed Zahir Shah who reigned from 1933 to 1973, except provisions contradicting the Sharia law, acting Justice Minister Abdul Hakim Sharie said on Tuesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2021) Afghanistan will use the constitution of the times of the country's last king, Mohammed Zahir Shah who reigned from 1933 to 1973, except provisions contradicting the Sharia law, acting Justice Minister Abdul Hakim Sharie said on Tuesday.

According to the justice ministry, Sharie announced this at a meeting with the Chinese ambassador.

Last week, Zabihullah Mujahid, deputy minister of culture and information of the interim Afghan government, told Sputnik that the Taliban movement (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) plans to form a commission for drafting a new constitution in 2022.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Russia China From Government

Recent Stories

Ailing Umar Sharif declared fit to travel to the U ..

Ailing Umar Sharif declared fit to travel to the US today

9 minutes ago
 Survivors of July Deadly Landslide in Japan Demand ..

Survivors of July Deadly Landslide in Japan Demand $29Mln in Compensations - Rep ..

7 minutes ago
 Tokyo stocks end lower

Tokyo stocks end lower

7 minutes ago
 ANALYSIS - Scholz as German Chancellor Would Likel ..

ANALYSIS - Scholz as German Chancellor Would Likely Seek More Freedom From US

19 minutes ago
 Japan Lists Russia, China, N.Korea As Potential Cy ..

Japan Lists Russia, China, N.Korea As Potential Cyberthreat Nations in Security ..

19 minutes ago
 UK Court orders to unfreeze accounts of Shehbaz Sh ..

UK Court orders to unfreeze accounts of Shehbaz Sharif, Suleman Shehbaz

44 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.