Afghanistan Transition At 'one Of Most Complicated Stages': President Ghani

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 08:11 PM

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said Thursday the nation faced a difficult transition as US troops complete their withdrawal, but insisted government forces had the capacity to fight the Taliban

Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said Thursday the nation faced a difficult transition as US troops complete their withdrawal, but insisted government forces had the capacity to fight the Taliban.

"What we are witnessing is one of the most complicated stages of the transition on the face of the earth," he said in a speech in Kabul, as fierce clashes raged for control of a provincial capital in the country's west.

More Stories From World

