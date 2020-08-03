Afghanistan Urges Turkey to Respond to Incident With Taliban Flag In Hagia Sophia - Kabul

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2020) Afghanistan calls on Turkey to take action against the propaganda of the Taliban group after the radical movement's flag was raised inside the Istanbul-based Hagia Sophia mosque, Afghan Foreign Ministry spokesman Gran Hewad said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, a video allegedly showing a group of Afghan refugees unfurling a Taliban flag inside Hagia Sophia was circulating on social media. A similar incident involving Taliban supporters has happened in one of the parks in Iran. Hewad said that the support for the Taliban should be countered in Turkey and Iran for the sake of the Afghan peace process.

"The peace process is supported by the Afghan government and the Afghan people, [They] should support it too and get rid of movements that can harm this process and that appear in these countries," Hewad said, as broadcast by the TOLOnews tv channel.

The Afghan government is going to consider such actions in support of the Taliban as meddling in the country's internal affairs.

The Taliban have committed to reducing violence as part of a peace agreement negotiated by the United States in Doha in late February. In addition to a mutual release of prisoners, the Taliban and the government were expected to launch the intra-Afghan talks and pave the way for ending the confrontation.