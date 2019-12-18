Afghanistan Wants to Partner With Other Countries to Combat Terrorism in Region - Adviser

Afghanistan is willing to cooperate with other countries in the fight against terrorism in the region, Hamdullah Mohib, the national security adviser of Afghanistan, said on Wednesday at the 2nd Regional Security Dialogue in Tehran

"As we did in the past, today once again we enunciate our willing to extend cooperation on combating terrorists regionally. Govt of AFG welcomes support of its neighbour countries, regional & int'l partners for reaching a peaceful settlement in AFG," Mohib said, as quoted by the Office of the National Security Council of Afghanistan on Twitter.

He also stressed the importance that the Afghans government's struggle against terrorism had for the entire region.

"Today, the ANDSF [Afghan National Security Forces] are not only fighting for security & sustainable peace to the country, but for security & stability of the region.

Supporting ANDSF can serve as the only approach for ensuring stability in AFG, that will lead to security & stability in the region," the adviser stated.

The authorities in Kabul have been engaged in a conflict with the Taliban movement for decades. The crisis-stricken country continues to fight other insurgents as well, including militant groups affiliated with the al-Qaeda and Islamic State (IS) terrorist organizations (both groups banned in Russia).

In November, over 600 IS militants surrendered to the government forces following an increase in counterterrorism operations in the country's northeastern provinces.