UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghanistan Wants To Receive Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine As Soon As Possible - Ambassador

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 20th February 2021 | 01:37 PM

Afghanistan Wants to Receive Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine As Soon As Possible - Ambassador

Afghanistan's request for Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine is currently under consideration by the Russian government, and Kabul would like to receive the vaccine as soon as possible, Afghan Ambassador to Russia Said Tayeb Jawad told Sputnik in an interview

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2021) Afghanistan's request for Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine is currently under consideration by the Russian government, and Kabul would like to receive the vaccine as soon as possible, Afghan Ambassador to Russia Said Tayeb Jawad told Sputnik in an interview.

Russia's special presidential representative for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, told Sputnik in January that Afghan companies were engaged in negotiations with Russian partners on conditions and volumes of the potential vaccine supplies.

"It depends on how the supply chain works here but for us it's a priority. We would like to see it there as soon as possible," Jawad said, when asked if he expected the first batch of the vaccine to arrive within the next few month.

"We appreciate very much that the Russian government is considering our request, we have submitted the request, and we hope to see actually this product, Sputnik V vaccine, being available in Afghanistan.

I personally myself and my staff, we vaccinated [already]. This would very good for us to have access to the vaccine," the ambassador continued.

The Afghan diplomat also expressed the belief that Sputnik V would probably be the first coronavirus vaccine available in his country.

"My last meeting [with Russian officials] was last week and I actually brought up this, and they said it's under consideration. Right now, of course, priority is actually to make the vaccine available to Russian citizens. We understand that. We welcome any kind of, any number [of vaccines] that is available because most probably, if it moves fast, that will be probably the first vaccine available in Afghanistan," Jawad said, noting that the vaccine would be on the agenda of the upcoming talks between Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Jawad also confirmed that had absolutely no complaints after he got inoculated last Thursday.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Kabul Russia January National University Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Afghan Foreign Minister to Meet Russia's Business ..

2 minutes ago

Afghanistan Wants Russia, US to Put Differences As ..

2 minutes ago

MNA Maulana Salahuddin Ayubi marries 14-year old C ..

29 minutes ago

Afghan Diplomat Does Not Think US Troops Presence ..

25 minutes ago

Founder of Blackwater Violated UN Arms Embargo on ..

36 minutes ago

Cold, dry weather forecast for city

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.