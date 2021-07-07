UrduPoint.com
Afghanistan Warns Of Potential Humanitarian Catastrophe As Violence Escalates

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 07:00 PM

Afghanistan Warns of Potential Humanitarian Catastrophe as Violence Escalates

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) The current escalation in Afghanistan is leading to an increase in the number of refugees, which is fraught with a humanitarian catastrophe, Afghan Foreign Ministry spokesman Gran Hewad said in an interview with Sputnik.

According to the diplomat, Taliban's attacks on civilians and the country's security forces are now "being carried out in collusion with regional and international terrorist groups and networks."

"In case of delaying joint actions by regional countries and international organizations against the background of such threats, terrorist groups will strengthen their presence in the region.

In addition, the expansion of terrorist activities leads to an increase in the number of refugees, as well as forced and illegal migration, which will lead to a humanitarian catastrophe," Hewad said.

"Given the possibility that the terrorist factor may destabilize the region and undermine common interests of Afghanistan, its neighbors and international partners, the most appropriate way to stabilize the situation in the region is to jointly fight terrorism and establish long-term peace in Afghanistan," he said.

