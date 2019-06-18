Kabul welcomes Beijing's efforts to bring the Taliban movement to the negotiating table with the Afghan government, Afghan National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib told Sputnik on the sidelines of an international security forum in the Russian city of Ufa

A former Taliban official told Sputnik earlier this week that the Taliban's deputy leader, Mullah Baradar Akhund, had secretly visited China to discuss future relations if the movement secured a deal with the United States at talks in Qatar.

"China is a strategic ally and partner of Afghanistan and a country that wishes to see peace in Afghanistan and has always had efforts to support the Afghan government in bringing peace to the country. We welcome their efforts and look forward to working with them on any mechanisms that could secure peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan," Mohib said, when asked whether Afghanistan expected China to succeed in engaging the Taliban in direct talks with the government.

Chinese Ambassador in Kabul Liu Jinsong told Sputnik last week that Beijing would engage in negotiations with Taliban "in its own way" that would be different from the approaches of others parties that are also involved in peace talks with the movement.

The Taliban movement and the Afghan authorities have not held direct talks yet, although the Taliban have negotiated with the United States. Moscow has also provided a platform for intra-Afghan talks. Two such meetings have taken place in the Russian capital since February, with a Taliban delegation present each time. The talks have also been attended by prominent Afghan politicians, including former President Hamid Karzai.

Kabul also welcomes the efforts of Germany a major donor and contributor of troops to the mission in Afghanistan according to the security adviser.

"Germany has been a great friend to Afghanistan, it has supported our country throughout the last two decades and before. We are thankful for their contribution to the development of Afghanistan and we welcome their efforts in the peace process as well," Mohib added.

Germany's Special Representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan Markus Potzel stressed last week that Berlin wanted to facilitate intra-Afghan talks.