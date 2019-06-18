UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghanistan Welcomes China's Efforts In Negotiations With Taliban - Adviser

Sumaira FH 59 seconds ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 10:29 PM

Afghanistan Welcomes China's Efforts in Negotiations With Taliban - Adviser

Kabul welcomes Beijing's efforts to bring the Taliban movement to the negotiating table with the Afghan government, Afghan National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib told Sputnik on the sidelines of an international security forum in the Russian city of Ufa

UFA (Russia) (UrduPoint news / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) Kabul welcomes Beijing's efforts to bring the Taliban movement to the negotiating table with the Afghan government, Afghan National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib told Sputnik on the sidelines of an international security forum in the Russian city of Ufa.

A former Taliban official told Sputnik earlier this week that the Taliban's deputy leader, Mullah Baradar Akhund, had secretly visited China to discuss future relations if the movement secured a deal with the United States at talks in Qatar.

"China is a strategic ally and partner of Afghanistan and a country that wishes to see peace in Afghanistan and has always had efforts to support the Afghan government in bringing peace to the country. We welcome their efforts and look forward to working with them on any mechanisms that could secure peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan," Mohib said, when asked whether Afghanistan expected China to succeed in engaging the Taliban in direct talks with the government.

Chinese Ambassador in Kabul Liu Jinsong told Sputnik last week that Beijing would engage in negotiations with Taliban "in its own way" that would be different from the approaches of others parties that are also involved in peace talks with the movement.

The Taliban movement and the Afghan authorities have not held direct talks yet, although the Taliban have negotiated with the United States. Moscow has also provided a platform for intra-Afghan talks. Two such meetings have taken place in the Russian capital since February, with a Taliban delegation present each time. The talks have also been attended by prominent Afghan politicians, including former President Hamid Karzai.

Kabul also welcomes the efforts of Germany a major donor and contributor of troops to the mission in Afghanistan according to the security adviser.

"Germany has been a great friend to Afghanistan, it has supported our country throughout the last two decades and before. We are thankful for their contribution to the development of Afghanistan and we welcome their efforts in the peace process as well," Mohib added.

Germany's Special Representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan Markus Potzel stressed last week that Berlin wanted to facilitate intra-Afghan talks.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Hamid Karzai Moscow Russia China Qatar Germany Beijing Berlin Ufa United States February June 2019 From Government

Recent Stories

DG ISI calls on Prime Minister

58 seconds ago

Trump Will Have 'Extended Meeting' With Chinese Pr ..

1 minute ago

China is highly concerned over current situation o ..

1 minute ago

EU delays decision on North Macedonia, Albania mem ..

10 minutes ago

UN says it suffered 'systematic failure' dealing w ..

10 minutes ago

Rossiya Segodnya Information Agency Slams Russopho ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.