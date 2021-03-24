Afghanistan Welcomes Restoration of Bilateral Relations With US - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) Afghanistan highly regards the restoration of bilateral communication channels with the US and maintains close dialogue with Biden administration, Hamdullah Mohib, Afghanistan's national security adviser, said on Tuesday amid ongoing Afghan peace talks.

"As announced by my office after my call with Jake Sullivan on January 22, Afghanistan maintains close ongoing dialogue in consultation across various levels with the United States. We welcome the restoration of the traditional channels of bilateral relations," Mohib said in an interview with Hudson Institute's director for South and Central Asia Husain Haqqani.

The conversation, hosted by the Hudson Institute, aimed to give a closer look at the current state of affairs regarding the Afghan peace process ahead of a new round of negotiations between Kabul and the Taliban set to take place in Turkey in April.