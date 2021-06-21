MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2021) Afghanistan's Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar said that his country welcomes and supports more Turkish involvement, including in protecting the Kabul airport after the US withdrawal.

Earlier in June, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkey was planning to guard the Kabul airport after the US troops withdrawal from Afghanistan. The issue was discussed in his talks with US President Joe Biden. Russia's Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov said that Turkey's plans violate the US agreement with the Taliban.

"We welcome it and we will support it. We believe that this will be essential for continuation of Turkish and NATO, as well as the international community's support to Afghanistan," the foreign minister said in an interview with TRT World, published on his Twitter account.

The minister added that Turkey will be the lead nation that will provide security for the Kabul airport and while doing so, may receive support from the rest of the NATO member countries.

Atmar added that the role of Pakistan is also "exceedingly important in the peace process" and stabilization efforts.