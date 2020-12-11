UrduPoint.com
Afghanistan Welcomes UN Resolution On Peace Process

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 11:00 PM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) Afghanistan's foreign minister praised the UN General Assembly's resolution on the situation in his country as a sign of international support for the peace talks and echoed its concerns over a rise in violence.

In its annual resolution, the assembly welcomed the commitments of all Afghan parties to pursue the negotiation of an inclusive political settlement and called for a permanent ceasefire as the number of terror attacks climbed steeply.

"The Resolution, adopted by a record number of UN member states, shows the international community's strong support for the end of the conflict in Afghanistan through peaceful means," Haneef Atmar said.

The document was passed in a vote of 130-1, with three abstentions. Russia argued that Germany, which facilitated discussions of the draft resolution, showed brazen disregard for the interests of regional states.

Atmar said Kabul would be looking to its international partners during the next phase of talks, after the sides agreed rules and procedures for the negotiations last week. He stressed that an end to violence and a ceasefire would lay the foundation of a successful peace process.

