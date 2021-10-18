UrduPoint.com

Afghanistan-wide Polio Vaccination Starts Next Month: UN

Muhammad Irfan 57 minutes ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 03:03 PM

Afghanistan-wide polio vaccination starts next month: UN

Afghanistan will kick off its first countrywide polio immunisation campaign in years next month to protect millions of unvaccinated children, the UN said Monday

Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 )

The United Nations' health and children's agencies said the campaign to vaccinate against the crippling and potentially fatal disease would begin on November 8, with full support from the Taliban leadership.

"WHO and UNICEF welcome the decision by the Taliban leadership supporting the resumption of house-to-house polio vaccination across Afghanistan," they said in a statement.

Since the Taliban swept back into power two months ago, the UN had been talking with the group's leadership to address the towering health challenges in the country, the statement said.

"The Taliban leadership has expressed their commitment for the inclusion of female frontline workers," it said.

Afghanistan's new rulers had also committed to "providing security and assuring the safety of all health workers across the country, which is an essential prerequisite for the implementation of polio vaccination campaigns," the agencies said.

More Stories From World

