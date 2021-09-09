Afghanistan Will Not Be Stable Without International Support - German Foreign Minister

Afghanistan will not be stable without international support, the Taliban radical movement (banned in Russia as a terrorist group) must understand that isolation is not in their interests, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) Afghanistan will not be stable without international support, the Taliban radical movement (banned in Russia as a terrorist group) must understand that isolation is not in their interests, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said.

"The discussions we had with colleagues showed how much concern there is about the further development of the events, and not only here in Germany. We are facing a grave humanitarian crisis, which we must avoid. Therefore, we must promptly provide humanitarian assistance to people, primarily through the UN. This is not only a moral obligation, but also a question of regional stability," he said.

Berlin expects the Taliban will not interfere with the planned opening of the Kabul airport for this purpose, the minister added, expressing hope that "it will soon succeed."

In addition, Germany expects that those "for whom we [Germany] took responsibility" will be able to leave the country, that Afghanistan will not turn into a platform for "exporting terrorism", and also requires the protection of human rights, including the rights of women and the involvement of all social groups in government.

Against this background, reports on the composition of the Afghan government without the inclusion of other groups of society "are not a signal of international cooperation and stability in the country," he noted.

"We hope that with the further formation of the government, which has not yet been completed, the necessary signals will be sent. Because the Taliban must understand that international isolation is not in their interests, in the first place, not in the interests of the people of Afghanistan. A country with a completely destroyed economy never will not be stable," the minister concluded.