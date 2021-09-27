Afghanistan Withdraws Participation in UN General Assembly Debate - UN Spokesperson

UrduPoint.com

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2021) Afghanistan withdrew on Monday its participation in the UN General Assembly high-level debates, spokeswoman for the UN General Assembly's President, Monica Grayley, told Sputnik.

"The Office of the President of the General Assembly was informed that the Member State withdrew its participation in the General Debate," Grayley said when asked why Afghanistan was not appearing on the updated speakers list for Monday.

The issue of Afghanistan's participation was unclear after the Taliban (banned in Russia) submitted a letter to the United Nations last week requesting that it take part in the debate.

Later in the week, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said Afghanistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ghulamnabi Isaczai, appointed by toppled former Present Ashraf Ghani, is set to address the UN General Assembly on Monday.

