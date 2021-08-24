UrduPoint.com

Afghanistan's 12-Member Council To Include Karzai, Abdullah, Baradar - Source

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 12:57 PM

Afghanistan's 12-Member Council to Include Karzai, Abdullah, Baradar - Source

Afghanistan will be led by a 12-member council, and the seven candidates that have been already agreed on include ex-Afghan President Hamid Karzai, the High Council for National Reconciliation chief Abdullah Abdullah and Abdul Ghani Baradar, a co-founder of the Taliban (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia), a source close to senior Taliban circles told Sputnik on Tuesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) Afghanistan will be led by a 12-member council, and the seven candidates that have been already agreed on include ex-Afghan President Hamid Karzai, the High Council for National Reconciliation chief Abdullah Abdullah and Abdul Ghani Baradar, a co-founder of the Taliban (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia), a source close to senior Taliban circles told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Afghanistan would be governed by a 12-member council, with the exception of the president and the emirate. So far, the council has agreed on Abdul Ghani Baradar, [son of Taliban founder] Mullah Yaqub, [high-ranking member of the Haqqani network terrorist group] Khalil-ur-Rehman Haqqani, Dr.

Abdullah Abdullah, Hamid Karzai, [ex-Afghan Interior Minister] Hanif Atmar and [the leader of the Party of Islam] Gulbuddin Hekmatyar," the source said.

Talks are underway to appoint the remaining five members of the council, Afghan National Army Marshal Abdul Rashid Dostum and ex-Balkh province governor Atta Mohammad Noor may not join the council, the source added.

The Taliban have not yet commented officially.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Hamid Karzai Army Governor Russia Haqqani Network Rashid May

Recent Stories

Brazil's Indigenous Peoples Set Up Protest Camp on ..

Brazil's Indigenous Peoples Set Up Protest Camp on Bolsonaro's Doorstep Against ..

3 minutes ago
 Russia to Present S-500 Missile System for Export ..

Russia to Present S-500 Missile System for Export by 2030 - State Arms Exporter

3 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Judicial Department warns against granti ..

Abu Dhabi Judicial Department warns against granting loans without sufficient gu ..

15 minutes ago
 Motorcyclist killed fin sargodha

Motorcyclist killed fin sargodha

7 minutes ago
 European stocks extend gains at open

European stocks extend gains at open

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan-Afghanistan ODI series deferred

Pakistan-Afghanistan ODI series deferred

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.