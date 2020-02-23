KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2020) Afghan political heavyweight Abdullah Abdullah, who has been the chief executive in Afghanistan's unity government for five years but was declared unsuccessful in the last presidential election, appointed governors for Sar-i-Pul and Panjshir provinces after announcing a parallel government.

Abdullah's office has said that parallel governors will be appointed for other provinces as well. The chief executive and the head of the Stability and Convergence electoral team on Tuesday said that he would set up a parallel government after once more questioning the results of September's presidential election that was won by Abdullah's longtime rival Ashraf Ghani with over 50 percent, according to official figures.

A spokesman for Abdullah's team and for the Chief Executive's office, Faridoon Khwazon, said in a video clip that "the governor of Sar-e-Pul was introduced, the Panjshir governor announced his support, and it was scheduled to introduce governors for other provinces as well, further steps would be taken in the future days.

"

Spokesperson of the government's Independent Directorate of Local Governance, Syed Shah Saqim, said at a news conference that "If public order is violated by anyone, the judiciary and judicial organs will be ordered work on them. Today, all the provinces are governed."

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) expressed concern that Abdullah Abdullah's parallel government could pose serious challenges to peace talks just as the process of reducing violence has begun.

The United States said Friday it had reached an understanding with the Taliban that the long-awaited peace deal would be signed on February 29 if a week went by without significant fighting. The week-long reduction of violence deal came into force at midnight on Saturday.