KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) The ceremony in Kabul, with Abdullah Abdullah in attendance, suffered an attack, a Sputnik correspondent reported Friday, but former chief executive of Afghanistan is unharmed in the firing.

"Abdullah Abdullah didn't get harmed and he is in safe place," Abdullah's spokesman Mujiburahman Rahimi told Sputnik.

According to unconfirmed witness reports, Chairman of the Afghan High Peace Council Karim Khalili was killed in the attack, but his relatives do not confirm this.