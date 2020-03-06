UrduPoint.com
Afghanistan's Abdullah Abdullah Visits Those Injured In Kabul Attack In Hospital

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 11:17 PM

Afghanistan's Abdullah Abdullah Visits Those Injured in Kabul Attack in Hospital

Former chief executive of Afghanistan, Abdullah Abdullah, said on Friday he had visited the victims of the terrorist attack in Afghanistan's Kabul

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) Former chief executive of Afghanistan, Abdullah Abdullah, said on Friday he had visited the victims of the terrorist attack in Afghanistan's Kabul.

Earlier in the day, at least 27 people were killed and dozens others were injured in a gun attack in the Afghan capital.

"I visited our injured compatriots at Kabul's Emergency Hospital after today's terrorist atrocity during the 25th commemorative of Ustad Mazari's martyrdom event. I offered prayers for the martyrs, my well wishes for the injured & thanked the medical personnel for their services," Abdullah Abdullah said in a statement.

The Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) reportedly claimed responsibility for the Friday attack in Afghanistan's Kabul. The Taliban movement denied any involvement in the incident.

The ceremony during which the attack happened was attended by Abdullah, as well as former president Hamid Karzai and the chairman of the Afghan High Peace Council, Mohammad Karim Khalili.

