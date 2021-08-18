Abdullah Abdullah, the Afghan government's chief negotiator in national reconciliation talks, and former President Hamid Karzai met with senior Taliban (designated terrorist and banned in Russia) member Anas Haqqani on Wednesday, media said

TOLO news cited sources as saying that the meeting took place in Kabul and involved other Taliban militants. Haqqani is a member of the Taliban's Doha-based political office and a senior leader of the militant Haqqani Network.

The Taliban swept over Afghanistan in the past months and seized the capital of Kabul on Sunday, taking NATO members by surprise. Thousands have been trying to flee the country on NATO jets from the Kabul airport, which is under US military control.