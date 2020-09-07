MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) Afghan Reconciliation Council Chairman Abdullah Abdullah met on Monday with NATO Senior Civilian Representative in Afghanistan Stefano Pontecorvo to discuss the Afghan peace process ahead of the former's visit to Doha for the pilot intra-Afghan talks.

"Today I had a constructive discussion with HE Stefano Pontecorvo @pontecorvoste, NATO's Senior Civilian Representative to Afghanistan. We took stock of the latest developments on the #AfghanPeaceProcess, & the beginning of the intra-Afghan talks," Abdullah wrote on Twitter.

Sources told Sputnik on Sunday that the Afghan government delegation had completed preparations for the peace talks with the Taliban in the Qatari capital.

The head of the Reconciliation Council is expected to accompany the delegation in Doha, hold a trilateral meeting with Deputy Political Director of the Taliban Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar and US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad, and make an address during the inaugural meeting of the intra-Afghan talks.

The Taliban's delegation and Khalilzad have already arrived in Qatar.

Last week, the Taliban and the Kabul government completed the prisoner exchange, which was a mandatory precondition to launching the intra-Afghan talks.