UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghanistan's Abdullah Says Location Of Talks With Taliban Should Not Hinder Peace

Muhammad Irfan 29 seconds ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 12:33 AM

Afghanistan's Abdullah Says Location of Talks With Taliban Should Not Hinder Peace

Differences over whether the Kabul-Taliban talks should continue in Qatar or move to Afghanistan should not stand in the way of a peace process, Abdullah Abdullah, the chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, said on Wednesday amid President Ashraf Ghani's push for relocating them to national soil

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) Differences over whether the Kabul-Taliban talks should continue in Qatar or move to Afghanistan should not stand in the way of a peace process, Abdullah Abdullah, the chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, said on Wednesday amid President Ashraf Ghani's push for relocating them to national soil.

From Monday, Kabul and the Taliban took a three-week break in their talks, which had been underway since September in Qatar. On the same day, Ghani stated that the second round of talks, which is set to start on January 5, should be held in Afghanistan. The Taliban, which have their political office on Doha, have rejected the idea.

"The priority of the Government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan is to hold the second round of peace talks inside the country, so the final decision depends on the agreement of both sides and the location of the talks should not be an obstacle to negotiations," Abdullah said.

The official spoke at the inauguration ceremony for the National Peace Secretariat in Kabul.

The secretariat has been set up by a number of civil society groups to reflect concerns and views of Afghans in peace talks.

The differences over the location of the peace talks come after both sides announced in early December that they had agreed on the rules and procedures and were ready to move on to substantive items on the agenda.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Civil Society Qatar Doha Same January September December Ashraf Ghani Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways wins big at aviation business award ..

49 minutes ago

UK PM: Christmas COVID-19 relaxations will go ahea ..

49 minutes ago

Armenian opposition calls for nationwide strike

18 minutes ago

New German IT law raises hurdles for Huawei

18 minutes ago

Canadian will join Moon mission for first time in ..

18 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi supports efforts to adopt renewable ener ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.