Afghanistan's Access To INTERPOL Databases Suspended - Spokesperson

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 19th August 2021 | 01:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) INTERPOL has suspended Afghanistan's access to its databases following the Taliban's (designated terrorist by the UN and Russia) power takeover, the organization's spokesperson told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"In response to the current situation, Aghanistan's access to INTERPOL's databases has been suspended and secure messaging functionality via I-24/7 has also been temporarily deactivated," the official said.

Currently, all inquiries to the relevant agency in Kabul are being handled by the command and coordination center at the INTERPOL General Secretariat headquarters in Lyon, according to the spokesperson.

They further noted that INTERPOL has so far not registered any "red notices" for former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani or any other Afghan officials.

